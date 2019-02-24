|
FRANKS - Patricia G., 78, of Baldwin, NY passed away on February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward. Loving mother of Kelliann Kavanagh. Dear sister of Veronica Hamlin, Anna Aievoli, the late Richard Daly, the late Mary McGowan and the late James Daly. Cherished stepmother to Lori Levy, Patricia Parker and the late Edward B. Franks. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY. Visiting on Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019