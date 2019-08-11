|
GALE - Sr. Patricia, RSM, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic, her loving brother Paul and sister-in-law Marie, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, 22-04 Parsons Blvd., Whitestone, NY 11357. Wake on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2-6 pm and Mass on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Rd, Hartsdale, NY 10530.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2019