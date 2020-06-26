Patricia Gallego

GALLEGO - Patricia, age 87, of Massapequa on June 25, 2020. Married her beloved husband, the late John Gallego, Jr. on June 22, 1957. Loving mother of Donna Sartory (James), Maureen McElgunn (Chris- topher), John Gallego, III (Michele), Thomas Gallego (Christina) and Jean Fields (Norman). Adored grandmother of Bryan, Kathleen, Julie, Molly, Jack, Anne, Megan, John, Robert, Samantha, Allie, Matthew, Ava, Parker and Brianna. Dear sister of the late Maureen O'Byrne. Longtime St. Rose of Lima Parish member where Patricia volunteered in many ways. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa. Private cremation to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 26, 2020.