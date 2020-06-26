Patricia Gallego
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLEGO - Patricia, age 87, of Massapequa on June 25, 2020. Married her beloved husband, the late John Gallego, Jr. on June 22, 1957. Loving mother of Donna Sartory (James), Maureen McElgunn (Chris- topher), John Gallego, III (Michele), Thomas Gallego (Christina) and Jean Fields (Norman). Adored grandmother of Bryan, Kathleen, Julie, Molly, Jack, Anne, Megan, John, Robert, Samantha, Allie, Matthew, Ava, Parker and Brianna. Dear sister of the late Maureen O'Byrne. Longtime St. Rose of Lima Parish member where Patricia volunteered in many ways. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa. Private cremation to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home. massapequafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved