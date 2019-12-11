|
FERGUS - Patricia H. (nee Joyce), on November 6, 2019 of Massapequa. Born in the Village of Errew, Town of Castlebar, County of Mayo, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Loving mother of James F. (Lynn), Maureen P., John P. (Lori), Michael J. (Noreen). Cherished grandmother of Katie and Jack. Longtime employee of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Private viewing. Funeral Mass will be held at St. William the Abbott RC Church, Seaford, Thursday 12:30pm. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. www.JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019