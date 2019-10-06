Home

Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Edward Confessor RC Church
205 Jackson Ave
Syosset, NY
View Map
Patricia Hartnett Notice
HARTNETT - Patricia M. (nee Degnan) formerly of Syosset, NY & Hobe Sound, FL on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Timothy. Loving mother of John (Betsy), William (Catherine), Kathleen, Robert (Kris), Patricia (John) Glynn, Margaret (Keith) Powers and Timothy (Lesley). Cherished grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late James Degnan. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 AM at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, NY. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dominican Academy, Attn: Development Office, 44 East 58th Street, NY, NY 10065 or online at www.dominicanacademy.org/giving/donate/ would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2019
