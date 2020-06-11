HOFFMANN - Patricia of New Hyde Park, born March 4, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY, my beloved wife, best friend and hero, passed peacefully on June 6, 2020 following a 5+ year battle with ovarian cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, F. Howard and Carmen (nee Nieto) Hoffmann. Pat is survived by her husband, Gary Wozniak, brothers Tom of Atlanta, GA and Richard of Longmont, CO, and sister Maryellen of Amityville, nephews Chad (Joanna), Joe, Tommy and Billy Hoffmann of Longmont, CO, and Joey Burbach of Omaha, NB, and nieces Patti of Longmont, CO, and Emily of Los Angeles, CA, grandnephews Niam, Gaius and Oz and grandniece Cora Hoffmann. Pat dearly loved and was very proud of her family; they were her reason for being. Close behind, though, were the friendships she developed and embraced over the years, from growing up in Hicksville and Our Lady of Mercy grammar school, to Holy Trinity High School and Oswego University and on into her professional career. Pat touched many lives in her journey and I would like to believe that every person was better off for having known her. Pat's last job was as an after school counselor at Camp Avenue school in North Merrick and she approached that job with as much vigor, attention and dedication as any other position she held. A private graveside service was held for Pat at Holy Rood Cemetery, facilitated by Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. If you are so inclined, please direct contributions in Pat's memory to Strength for Life (strengthforlifeny.org) or the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (ovarian.org). Both organizations provided Pat with strong support in her battle against this cruel disease.
Published in Newsday from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.