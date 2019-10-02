|
HOLAHAN - Patricia A. (nee Ahearn), of West Babylon, NY on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Holahan. Loving mother of the late Susan Holahan, Jeanne Rosser (Nick), Pamela Reilly (Patrick), Patricia Tedesco and Barbara Capozzi. Cherished grandmother of Caity, Sam, Dylan, Susan, Kiera, Brendan, Michael, Jessica, Lia and Jordan. Caring great grandmother of Jaxson. Devoted sister of Kathi Harnig, Grace Connors (James) and Joseph Ahearn (JoAnn). She was a friend to all and will be missed. Reposing Sunday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (110), Amityville, NY. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:30 am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville. Burial to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale NY. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019