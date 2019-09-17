Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
Patricia Hood Notice
HOOD - Patricia Alice, 76, of Huntington, surrounded by her family on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter for 53 years. Loving mother of Jackie (Paul) Lomtevas and Peter. Cherished grandmother of Joseph P. Lomtevas. Visitation Thursday 5-7 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 10:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Man Cave Health www.mancavehealth.org in Patricia's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019
