DINITTO - Patricia J. (Reynolds) age 63, passed away on January 15, 2020. She was born March 27, 1956 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Leo and Mary (Monahan) Reynolds Patty married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Louis DiNitto on June 16, 1979. He predeceased her in 2005. They have three children, Dr. Tara Marie of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Amanda of Quogue, NY, and Anthony of New York, NY, who they raised in East Moriches. Patty graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston and attended graduate school at Boston College. Patty's life was her family, both given and chosen. A dedicated wife, mother and friend, she never missed an opportunity to write a note in her kid's lunch box. She was always driving them, and often half of their team to practices and games, sitting on the sidelines and cheering the loudest. She sacrificed anything and everything, without it ever being a sacrifice to her. With her natural generosity, enormous heart and quick wit, she acted as a second mother to the many friends of her children. Her door was literally always open, and the DiNitto family home was more than a house. It was, and continues to be, a clubhouse and constant hub of warmth and activity for extended family and the group of countless friends who became family over the years. As long as they weren't a Yankees fan (or at least, an outspoken one). There is not and never will be a more avid, passionate and dedicated Boston sports fan. Growing up the daughter of a Boston politician and spending those formative years in Massachusetts instilled that love in her. She would tell stories of being a little girl carrying a radio on her shoulder listening to the Red Sox game. You knew what season it was when you called Patty because the phone messages changed like clockwork once the Red Sox were done playing it was on to the Patriots. It brought her great joy during the Patriot's dynasty to add the Celtics and Bruins without removing her Patriot message. Despite living in New York for over 30 years, her dedication for New England teams never wavered. She had been known to burn a Yankees hat simply because an unknowing local kid wore it into her home. Despite her sports affiliations, she loved her life on Long Island and especially its proximity to the water. Their family home at the end of Bay Avenue in East Moriches is situated with sweeping, unobstructed views of Moriches Bay. It brought her great joy to have that scene serve as the background to her adult life. She loved to take pictures of the beautiful sunsets, some of the best in the world she thought, and texted those to family and friends until her final days. Spending childhood summers in Hampton Beach, NH imparted a true love of the ocean and there she created early memories that she held amongst her fondest. The sudden loss of her beloved husband Louie in 2005 had a tremendous impact on Patty. Her family and friends find great peace in knowing they are now reunited. Patty is predeceased by her parents, her grandmother Rose who she lived with for her entire life, her in-laws Joanne and Louis Dinitto, and her brother-in-law Robert Doscher. She is survived by her children Dr. Tara Marie, Amanda and Anthony and siblings Maureen Doscher of Hummelstown, PA, Kevin Reynolds (Kim) of Auburn, MA, and Kathleen Moore (Thomas) of Austin, Texas, in-laws Albert DiNitto of Florida and Bette Long (Andy) of Connecticut, along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family and friends. She has three granddogs, and two granddogs with her in heaven. Family and friends will honor and remember Patty's life by gathering for calling hours at Werner & Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach on Sunday, January 19th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul in Manorville. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patty's name may be made to Hope House Ministries, 1 High Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020