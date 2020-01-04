|
JACOBSEN - Patricia C. (Tricia), passed away suddenly on December 28, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Chris, mother of Christian Jr. and Brooke, and grandmother of four. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1945, Tricia spent the majority of her life in Huntington, NY before moving permanently to Southampton, NY for the latter part of her life. She attended Huntington High School, CW Post and held a real estate license for the State of New York. Tricia was a devoted mother to her two children, involving herself in their youth activities and adult lives through volunteerism and travel. She spent quality time with her four grandchildren in NY and in CA. She's remembered for her generosity with friends and family and as a true life companion to her husband, Chris Jacobsen Sr.. She held a deep affection for dogs, raising nine over the past forty years, including four cherished Wheaton Terriers who she treated like royalty. For over thirty years, Tricia was an avid runner, covering over 25 miles per week along the streets of Huntington, Southampton and Martha's Vineyard, where she split her time. Tricia also had a love for the sea, sharing a passion for boating with her husband. They annually toured the Long Island Sound and the islands of New England on their sport fisherman. While Tricia never would have considered herself a serious fisherman like her husband, she did best him with a legendary, trophy-sized 23.5lb bluefish in a 1985 tournament. Most notably Tricia was an expert skier who brought her elegant "wedeln" style to the steeps of Vermont. Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, France, Italy, and Switzerland. She adored spending time in Zermatt, Switzerland, where she first honeymooned, only to return regularly to ski under the views of the magnificent Matterhorn peak. Tricia is survived by her immediate family along with her sisters Bonnie, Susan, and Nancy, and brother, William, and many nieces and nephews. Her astute observations, omnipresent tennis visors, a penchant for Hermes scarves, and dark sense of humor will be deeply missed by those lucky enough to share her life. Funeral services were privately held and entrusted to A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Tricia's memory to Wheaten Terrier Rescue C-O S'Wheat Rescues and Adoptions, Inc., 10101 E. State Route 150, Kansas City, MO 64149.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020