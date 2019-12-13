|
KARAS - Patricia A., 73, of Smithtown, on December 10, 2019. Beloved friend of Marcia Czerniawski. Loving sister of Larry. Cherished cousin of Susan (Ronald) Merhige, Yvonne (Hal) Rosenberg, Janet (Jim) Cooney and John Rudyk. Dear niece of Fred Karas. She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends and will never be forgotten. Visitation Saturday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass will be Monday 9:30 AM at St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019