MAHER - Patricia L. (nee Cullen) of Garden City on 10/13/2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel C. Loving mother of Daniel P. (Linda), Mary (Kevin) McNamara and the late Patricia Kufner. Devoted grandmother (Meow) of James (Dawn), John, Daniel, Dan (Maureen), Kate McNamara & Matthew Kufner. Loving great grandmother of Taylor, Ruby, Caiden & Stella. Also survived by her sister Lillian (Henry) Bradicich and many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing at Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home 36-46 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:15 am at Church of Saint Anne Garden City, NY. Interment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2019