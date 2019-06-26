Newsday Notices
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene
Bohemia, NY
Patricia L. Marcoux Notice
MARCOUX- Patricia L., 78, from Valley Stream, NY. Long time resident of Oakdale, NY, passed away on June 23rd. Beloved mother of Laura Indelicato, James Buret, and Renee Buret. Loved mother-in-law of Edward Indelicato. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Miller, Cheyne Miller, James C. Buret, and Brett Indelicato. Friends may call at Moloneys Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave, Bohemia, NY 11716. Wake services will be held, June 26th 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass service will be held June 27th 11:00am, at St. John Nepomucene, Bohemia, NY, 11716.
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019
