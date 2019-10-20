|
|
HELLEBRANDT- Patricia Lillian (nee Davis) was born October 24, 1934 in Flushing, NY to Margaret and Charles Davis. She married Horst G. "George" Hellebrandt in November of 1954 and settled in Center-each, L.I., NY. They raised four children: Michele Hamiel (Don) of San Diego, CA, Peggy Gutzman (Tom) of Berea, OH, Linda Mackay (Neil) of Dayton, OH and Paul Hellebrandt (Thelma) of Gloucester, VA. Pat spent 18 years as a leader for the Girl Scouts of America which was one of her greatest memories. In 1977, the family relocated to Gloucester, VA. In 1997, Pat and George divorced. The next ten years she raised goats on her farm in White Marsh, VA. She passed away peacefully on October 12th at the Riverview Pointe Care Center in Olmsted Falls, OH. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, George; her sister, Ann Barker; her mother and stepfather, Margaret and Frank Auld; and her stepbrother, Frank Auld. She is survived by her children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, her half-sister Vivian Castignola (John), her brother-in-law Walter Barker; and many nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, 40 Wall St., Suite 708, NY, NY 10005. For full obituary, please visit: www.chambersfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019