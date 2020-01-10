Home

RYAN - Patricia Lynch of Babylon, LI, formerly of Stewart Manor, LI, on January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Ryan. Devotedmother of Lawrence Ryan, AnnMargaret Fancher, and the late Kevin Ryan, Dennis Ryan, and Kathleen Cooper. Dear grandmother of four. Cherished greatgrandmother of five.Lov- ing sister of Maureen Marshall and the late Thomas Lynch. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 11:15am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Burial to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI. In lieu of flowers, Patricia's family asks for donations to be made to the Sisters of Life Annunciation, 38 Montebello Rd., Suffern, NY 10901. Visiting Sunday 2:00pm until 4:00pm and 7:00pm until 9:00pm. chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 10, 2020
