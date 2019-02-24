|
DRAY - Patricia M., a longtime resident of Smithtown, NY on February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Dray. Loving mother of Mary Anne (Jack) Haskins, Michael (Tina) Dray, Peter (Carol) Dray and Norine (Gene) Lam. Cherished grandma of Erica, Brian, Peter, Teal, Laura, James, Jillian, Martina, Michael, Daniel and Allison. Adored great-grandma of Jaylin, Ryleigh, Jax, Maxwell, Leighton and Cru. Dear sister of Jean McKenna, Lawrence Magilligan and the late Rita Butler. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787, Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass, St. Patrick's RC Church, Smith-town, NY, Tuesday 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at Calver-ton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia's name to the . www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019