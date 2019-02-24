Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Reposing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
Smith-town, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calver-ton National Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Dray

Notice Condolences Flowers

Patricia M. Dray Notice
DRAY - Patricia M., a longtime resident of Smithtown, NY on February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Dray. Loving mother of Mary Anne (Jack) Haskins, Michael (Tina) Dray, Peter (Carol) Dray and Norine (Gene) Lam. Cherished grandma of Erica, Brian, Peter, Teal, Laura, James, Jillian, Martina, Michael, Daniel and Allison. Adored great-grandma of Jaylin, Ryleigh, Jax, Maxwell, Leighton and Cru. Dear sister of Jean McKenna, Lawrence Magilligan and the late Rita Butler. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787, Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass, St. Patrick's RC Church, Smith-town, NY, Tuesday 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at Calver-ton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia's name to the . www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now