KING - Patricia M. (nee Walsh) passed peacefully on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of James F. King, Jr., deceased, whom she married in December 1949. Loving mother of Donald G. King (Annabelle) and James Garrett King (Carol). Dear grandmother of James Patrick King and Brian C. King. Loving aunt to nine Gaughan Family and McNamara Family nieces and nephews and their spouses and great aunt to many. After graduating from Fontbonne Academy in 1946 and completing courses at Katherine Gibbs, she began a long and varied working career spanning six decades, while managing to attain an Associate's College Degree with a perfect GPA in the late 1960s. She retired in 1994 as executive secretary to Mr. John Fox of Fox Wells Textile Company in NYC. Reposing Yardley & Pino Funeral Home, East Hampton, NY. Visiting Hours on Friday February 21, 2-5 pm. Gravesite Service and Interment Saturday, February 22, 11:30 am at St. Charles Resurrection Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton, NY 11978 or Catholic Home Care, 110 Bi-County Blvd, Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020