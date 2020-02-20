Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yardley & Pino Funeral Home
94 Pantigo Rd
East Hampton, NY 11937
(631) 324-6515
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. King Notice
KING - Patricia M. (nee Walsh) passed peacefully on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of James F. King, Jr., deceased, whom she married in December 1949. Loving mother of Donald G. King (Annabelle) and James Garrett King (Carol). Dear grandmother of James Patrick King and Brian C. King. Loving aunt to nine Gaughan Family and McNamara Family nieces and nephews and their spouses and great aunt to many. After graduating from Fontbonne Academy in 1946 and completing courses at Katherine Gibbs, she began a long and varied working career spanning six decades, while managing to attain an Associate's College Degree with a perfect GPA in the late 1960s. She retired in 1994 as executive secretary to Mr. John Fox of Fox Wells Textile Company in NYC. Reposing Yardley & Pino Funeral Home, East Hampton, NY. Visiting Hours on Friday February 21, 2-5 pm. Gravesite Service and Interment Saturday, February 22, 11:30 am at St. Charles Resurrection Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton, NY 11978 or Catholic Home Care, 110 Bi-County Blvd, Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -