LANIGAN - Patricia M. (nee O'Connell) of East Meadow, NY on January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of (late) John J. Sr. Loving mother of John, Jr. (Betty), Donna Brennan, Richard (Nancy), Patricia Waldron (Henry), Michael P. Lanigan and (late) Kevin J. Lanigan. Dear sister of (late) Ann Clark. Cherished grandmother of Stephen, DJ, Kevin and John Brennan, Elizabeth Wood, Kerry and Jack Lanigan, Patrick Lanigan, Michael, Jennifer, Jacklyn and Thomas Waldron and great-grandmother of 11. Family will receive friends on Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY (516)333-0615. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:00am at St. Brigid's R.C. Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020