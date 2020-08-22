MAHON - Patricia M. of Merrick on August 20, 2020.Loving wife of John. Dear mother of Danielle Donato and her husband Frank, Raquel and her husband Jake Weese and Sean Mahon. Beloved Nana of Olivia, Rex and Parker Donato. Also survived by her brother John Alexinas. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Merrick Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Ave. Merrick Sunday August 23rd from 2 - 6PM. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers donations in her name will be appreciated and may be made to the Museum of Natural History via www.amnh.org/
www.nfwalkerfh.com