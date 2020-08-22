1/
Patricia M. Mahon
MAHON - Patricia M. of Merrick on August 20, 2020.Loving wife of John. Dear mother of Danielle Donato and her husband Frank, Raquel and her husband Jake Weese and Sean Mahon. Beloved Nana of Olivia, Rex and Parker Donato. Also survived by her brother John Alexinas. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Merrick Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Ave. Merrick Sunday August 23rd from 2 - 6PM. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers donations in her name will be appreciated and may be made to the Museum of Natural History via www.amnh.org/ www.nfwalkerfh.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
