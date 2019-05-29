WHITEHEAD - Patricia M. (Sutton) 70, of Dallas, PA, formerly of Patchogue Long Island, passed away Sunday, May 26th, 2019 Dunmore, PA after a long and brave battle with lung cancer. Born on July 28, 1948, she was one of 10 children of the late Joseph and Marie Schwendeman Sutton. Patricia was a graduate of Island Trees High School, Class of 1966, and received an associate's degree from Suffolk Community College. She earned her LPN in nursing while working full time and raising her only child as a single mom. She then got a job at the VA Hospital in Northport as an LPN. She became an RN and worked as a psychiatric nurse at the VA, until she retired. After retiring, she moved to Dallas, PA. Her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. In addition to her parents, she was pre- deceased by her brother, Arthur of NY, and sisters, Diane and Carol of FL, and Elizabeth of NY. Surviving are her beloved husband of 30 years Stanley R. Whitehead; daughter, Christine Sutton Manzella & son-in-law, Robert, Shavertown, PA; grandchildren, Mitchell, Jonathan and Meagan, Shavertown, PA; siblings, John Sutton and his wife Diana of FL, Joseph Sutton Jr. of FL, Kathleen Harris of FL, Joan Sutton Davis and her husband Bill of NC, and Richard Krapf and his wife Annette of SC, and by beloved dog, Holly. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 31st at 11:00AM from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown, PA. Friends may call Thursday from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Northeast Boston Terrier Rescue or Short Noses Only Rescue Team. Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary