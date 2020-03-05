|
|
CASEY - Dr. Patricia Marie Ryan, passed into the hands of Our Lord on March 4, 2020, in West Babylon, NY. Patricia was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY, and was raised in Poquott Village, East Setauket, LI, NY. Daughter of Harold John Ryan and Marita Rockefeller Ryan. Beloved wife of Dr. John J. Casey. Loving mother of John Ryan of Pennington, NJ, Brendan Martin of Princeton, NJ, and Michael Joseph of Toms River, NJ and her adored and beloved daughters-in-law, Anna Casey and Maki Casey. Beloved sister of Marita (Teen) Mulholland, Philip Ryan, Roberta Synowiec and Barbara Larkin. Patricia attended Infant Jesus Grammar School and Port Jefferson High School. She graduated from Wheeling Jesuit College and received a Doctor of Humane Letters Degree from Wheeling Jesuit University in 2011. Her grandchildren are Michael Bryant of Washington, NC; Andrew, Christina and Nicole Casey of Toms River, NJ; and Jeffrey, Keiko and Elizabeth Casey of Princeton, NJ. Patricia was a beloved Aunt to her nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many. Patricia Casey lived her life in service, lifting up all who she encountered and continuously being a bright light for those who needed it. Her kindness, love and giving spirit is a legacy that will last forever. She is remembered for her life-long commitment to teaching, devotion to family, and dedication to volunteer work. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 11:15am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, North Carll Avenue, Babylon, LI. Cremation to follow privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Patricia to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph's Church, Babylon or to the Sisters of St. Dominic, 555 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY. Visiting Friday 2:00pm-4:30am and 7:00pm-9:30am. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020