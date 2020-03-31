Home

McCARTNEY - Patricia A. Aug 7, 1936 - Mar 27, 2020, Deer Park, NY, formerly from Whitestone passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas McCartney. Loving mother of Debora, Thomas, Michael and Mary. Devoted grandmother to Paul, Tommy, Tom, and Kelsey.Patricia was very active in her church (Sts. Cyril and Methodius) and her community. She will live in our hearts forever.Arrangements are being made by Mangano Funeral Home, Deer park, NY. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Calverton Cemetery, Riverhead, NY on April 2, 2020. A memorial will be held at a later date.
