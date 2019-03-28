Newsday Notices
McENROY - Patricia of Smithtown, NY, passed peacefully on March 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Lori (Frank) Colletti, Michael (Joanne) McEnroy, Kathy (John) Rea & Brian (Mildred) McEnroy. Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Daniel, Andrew, Sara, Kevin, Sean, John Michael, Kyle & Scott. Adored great-grandmother of Alexis, Shawn, Annelise & Callan. Loving daughter of the late Michael & Loretta Creegan. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Sunday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 a.m. at St. Patrick's R.C.C., Smithtown, NY. Interment to follow at Good Ground Cemetery, Hampton Bays, NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
