McGLINCHEY - Patricia (nee Flanagan), 87, of Babylon Village, formerly of Deer Park, died peacefully on December 7, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, George. Loving mother of George, Patricia, Gary (Patricia), and the late Glen. Cherished Nana of Timothy (Katie), Brendan, and Hannah. Predeceased by her seven brothers and sisters. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 255 Higbie Lane, West Islip, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 2-4:30 pm & 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 am. Thursday, December 12, 2019, St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 10, 2019