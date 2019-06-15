|
MCHALE - Patricia (Pat) of Commack, NY, known for her extraordinary 50 plus years career as a nurse passed peacefully on June 11 after a long illness. Cherished mother of Jack, Michael and Geralyn Griffin. Adored grandmother of Katy, Kevin, Molly, Daniel, Mary Kate, Bridget and Sean. Great-grandmother to 7. Loving mother-in-law to Karen, Tim Griffin and Jeannie. Fond brother to Joe Anders from Lancaster, PA. Reposing Sunday, June 16 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey in Commack. Funeral Mass Monday June 17th at 11am at Christ the King RC Church; Interment at Calverton National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, please make gift to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MADD Huntington Station, NY
Published in Newsday on June 15, 2019