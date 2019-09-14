Home

Patricia McKee


1919 - 2019
McKee - Patricia J.,age 100, of Huntington, New York died Thursday, September 12, 2019. Patricia was born March 17, 1919 in Brooklyn, New York. She is the daughter of the late James and the late Helen (Corry) Killorin. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert McKee. She is survived by 8 loving children, Deborah Kletter of Riverdale, New York, Tricia Grant of Port Jefferson Station, New York, Kathleen Miracola of Wading River, New York, Virginia Meriam of Garden City, New York, Faith Eccles of Port Jefferson Station, New York, Robert McKee of Lindenhurst, New York, Gregory McKee of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania and Thomas McKee of Huntington, New York. She is the dear sister of Vera Gagliardi of Long Beach, New York. She also has fourteen cherished grandchildren, and seventeen cherished great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, Route 25A, Rocky Point, New York. Burial will follow in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, New York. Visiting hours will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3:00PM to 7:00 PM at the Rocky Point Funeral Home, 603 Route 25A, Rocky Point, New York. An online guest book can be found at: rockypointfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019
