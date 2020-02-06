|
DESJARDINS McSLOY-Patricia of Smithtown, formerly of Kings Park. Born July 18, 1934, passed away in her 85th year on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James McSloy and Robert Desjardins. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen (James), Jerry (Janice), Patricia, Regina (Bernard), Maureen (Frank), Bridget (Sean), Liz (Joe), Rosey (Tommy), Katie (Chris) and Jimmy. Adored grandmother of 18. Cherished great grandmother of 7. Beloved sister of Wally Travis. Reposing Thursday 4-8pm at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc., 25 Meadow Road, Kings Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, 9:30am at St. Joseph's RC Church, Kings Park. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2020