MENNELLA - Patricia A. of Hauppauge, NY on April 23, 2019 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of Anthony F. Devoted mother of Christopher A. (Kelly) & Andrew J. (Susan). Loving sister of Eileen Cassino and Marilyn Collins. Adored grandmother of Taylor, Christopher, Nicole, Ashley, Julia, Kaitlyn, Ava, Ryan and Andrew. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road (Rt. 111), Hauppauge where a religious service will be held Thursday. Funeral Mass Friday 10 AM St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Ronkonkoma, NY. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019
