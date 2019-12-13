|
MILLS - Patricia A., R.N. (nee Winters), 71, of Huntington, peacefully passed away on December 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Richard and late Shirley Winters. Beloved wife of the late William T. Mills. Devoted mother of Brian and Scott Mills and grandmother of Meredith Mills. Dear sister of Jeanne Schneider (the late Robert), the late Coleen Truchan (Daniel), Richard Winters (Laurie Mitchell), and Susan Cavanaugh (Edward), as well as, 14 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Patricia was a nurse for over 30 years and President of the Huntington Hospital Nurses Association for over 20 years. Visitation MA Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Sunday 1-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass St. Patrick's Church, Huntington, Monday 9:45 AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to or Hospice House of East Northport. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019