MURPHY- Patricia F. (86), Norwalk, CA, passed away at home, October 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Born March 18, 1933 in Lynbrook, NY, Patricia was a life-long artist expressing herself in fine art, commercial graphic materials, and a plethora of venues for her children during her endless love as a devoted mother. Native New Yorker, she worked in the graphics arts industry in California from 1984 - 1995. She spent her retirement pursuing her interests in world affairs and politics, as an avid reader and conversationalist. Her most cherished time was spent with immediate & extended family. Survived by children: Deborah (Stephen), Diane (Scott), Donna, Edward (Dana), Deirdre (Kevin), James (Maria), Erin (Todd); grandchildren: Zachary, Taylor (Jamie), Chelsea, Sarah, Colin, Camber, & Daniel; great-grandson, Caleb; & sister Jeanne. Memorial at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, Lindenhurst, NY, Nov. 8, 9-11am, followed by Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, Patricia requested a donation in her memory to .
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019