MURPHY - Patricia A. (Murray), formerly of Babylon then Bradenton, FL on February 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Pat graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1955 in Troy, NY. She later worked in the Electronics industry in addition to being a devoted mother of 7 children. She enjoyed going to the beach, a rowdy game of cards, and cheering for her kids at athletic events. She loved a good party with friends and family. She will be remembered for her strong faith, feisty independent spirit, and always maintaining her sense of humor. Beloved wife of the late George, also pre-deceased by her parents Frank & Catherine, her sisters, Joan Cronin and Jane Woodard, and her brother, Thomas Murray. She is survived by her children, Carrie, Patrick (Joan), Michael (Anne), Christopher (Kim), Thomas (Lisa), Kevin (Stephanie), her adoring grandchildren, Grace, Jack, Kaitlin, Courtney, Joseph, Carly, Dylan, Sean, Erin, Ryan, Tatum, Hailey, Keira, her sister-in-law Dorothy Murray andmany nieces and nephews. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Sunday 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30 at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Monday at Our Lady of Grace RC Church, West Babylon, NY at 10am. Inurnment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to archcare.org or .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2020