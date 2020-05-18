Newsday Notices
Patricia O'Connell Notice
O'CONNELL- Patricia A. passed away May 8th at the age of 84. Pat was married to Matthew for 62 years and had 4 children, Michael Francis and Terry Ann, both deceased, Matthew Michael and Nancy. Pat had a BA from Hunter College and taught for 7 years. She had a craft and ceramic store in Ronkonkoma, teaching adult and children classes. She then did several craft shows a year. Pat was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Patricks and St. Thomas More and a Columbiette for many years. Pat will be Buried at Calverton National Cemetery. A mass and memorial service will be held at a later dater. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Thomas More Parish Outreach in Hauppauge. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 18, 2020
