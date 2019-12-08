Home

Wake
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sisters of Mercy Convent
2-04 Parsons Blvd
Whitestone, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sisters of Mercy Convent
22-04 Parsons Blvd
Whitestone, NY
O'DONOHUE - Sr. Patricia, RSM, died on Thursday Decemer 5, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic, and Elizabeth and Stephen Farrell and Family. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, 22-04 Parsons Blvd, Whitestone, New York 11357. Wake on Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 2-6pm and Mass on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm-ingdale, New York. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community 150 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, New York 10530.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
