O'DONOHUE - Sr. Patricia, RSM, died on Thursday Decemer 5, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic, and Elizabeth and Stephen Farrell and Family. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, 22-04 Parsons Blvd, Whitestone, New York 11357. Wake on Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 2-6pm and Mass on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm-ingdale, New York. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community 150 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, New York 10530.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019