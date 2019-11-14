|
O'MELIA- Patricia of Levittown passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Jim (Judy) O'Melia, Kelly (CC) Cramer, Kaci (Tim) Snidersich and the late John O'Melia. Devoted wife of the late Jack O'Melia,. Loving Gammy to her 6 angels, Kayleigh, James, Eamon, Declan, Finn and Jack. Cherished sister of Gwen Grant. Viewing at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, Bethpage, Thursday 2:00-4:30 and 7:00 - 9:30. Mass at St. James RC Church, Seaford, Friday at 9:15 a.m. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019