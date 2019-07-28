|
O'NEILL - Sr. Patricia, RSM, formerly Sr. Mary Immaculata, died suddenly on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy, and her loving brother-in-law Frank Kenney, nieces and nephews. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, 22-04 Parsons Blvd.in Whitestone, N.Y. 11357. Wake on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2-6pm and Mass on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00am. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, N.Y. 10530.
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019