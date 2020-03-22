Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Obenauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Obenauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Obenauer Notice
OBENAUER - Patricia (Patty) Reihing, age 51, passed away on March 15, 2020 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Born to Barbara and Peter Reihing on May 5, 1968. Patty grew up in Mineola, NY. Patty is survived by her husband, Scott Obenauer, her beloved german shepherds, Sam and Logan, her parents, Peter and Barbara Reihing, her sister, Katie (Josh) Gruner and her nephews, Sam and Owen. Patty enjoyed cooking and scrapbooking with her friends and loved to travel. In light of the current circumstances, the family has decided there will be a full celebration of Patty's life at a later time at Patty's church. Family and friends will be notified in the future. In lieu of flowers or food, memorial donations may be made to the Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center via https://www.littleshelter.org/dog-adoption.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -