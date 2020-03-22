|
|
OBENAUER - Patricia (Patty) Reihing, age 51, passed away on March 15, 2020 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Born to Barbara and Peter Reihing on May 5, 1968. Patty grew up in Mineola, NY. Patty is survived by her husband, Scott Obenauer, her beloved german shepherds, Sam and Logan, her parents, Peter and Barbara Reihing, her sister, Katie (Josh) Gruner and her nephews, Sam and Owen. Patty enjoyed cooking and scrapbooking with her friends and loved to travel. In light of the current circumstances, the family has decided there will be a full celebration of Patty's life at a later time at Patty's church. Family and friends will be notified in the future. In lieu of flowers or food, memorial donations may be made to the Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center via https://www.littleshelter.org/dog-adoption.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2020