PIETROFERE - Patricia A. surrounded by her loving family at home on Nov. 22, 2020, age 85, of Bayville, NY, formerly of Glen Cove, NY. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph (Eileen), Mark (Gail), Paul (Janet), Margaret Casella (Frank), and Maureen Sampler (David). Cherished grandmother of Timothy (Marcie), Michael (Maggie), Kristina Fernadez (Josiah), Joseph Jr., Caitlin, Jennifer, Sam Casella, Paul Joseph, Nicholas Casella, David Major Sampler, and Daniel Sampler. Proud great grand- mother of Ava and Alyssa. Dear sister of Lois Sechrest. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Tuesday 4-7 p.m. A private family Funeral Service will be held at Glen Cove Christian Church, 74 Walnut Rd., Glen Cove, NY 11542. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Glen Cove Christian Church. www.gcccurch.net. For further information oysterbayfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2020.
