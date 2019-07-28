Home

POWERED BY

Services
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Reposing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St Christopher's RC Church
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Prongay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Prongay


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Prongay Notice
PRONGAY- Patricia A. of Oceanside on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Francis Prongay Jr. Loving mother of Pamela Lemin, James (Felecia) and Joseph (Nicole). Cherished grand- mother of David, Daniel, Jacqueline, James IV, Lucas, Sergio and Samantha. Loving sister in law of Gloria Donovan and aunt to Father Joseph, Gloria, Marie, Colleen, Vincent, Johnny Pat, Robert, Theresa and Diane. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Monday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral mass St Christopher's RC Church, Baldwin, Tuesday 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Towers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now