PRONGAY- Patricia A. of Oceanside on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Francis Prongay Jr. Loving mother of Pamela Lemin, James (Felecia) and Joseph (Nicole). Cherished grand- mother of David, Daniel, Jacqueline, James IV, Lucas, Sergio and Samantha. Loving sister in law of Gloria Donovan and aunt to Father Joseph, Gloria, Marie, Colleen, Vincent, Johnny Pat, Robert, Theresa and Diane. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Monday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral mass St Christopher's RC Church, Baldwin, Tuesday 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019