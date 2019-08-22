|
RASANEN - Patricia, in her 88th year of Islip/Bay Shore. Devoted wife of the late Terrence. Loving mother of Debbie (Tony) Lovis, the late Patti Ward, Terri (Ed) Rasanen. Beloved grandmother of Lanie, Jessica, Jillian and Nicole. Cherished great grandmother of 8. Reposing at The Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood, NY. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45a.m. at St. Anne RC Church, Brentwood. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends to celebrate Patricia's life on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9:30pm.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2019