O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-0360
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
St. John of God Cemetery
Patricia Reichlen Notice
REICHLEN - Patricia D. on October 28, 2019 of Mount Sinai, LI. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Carol Vaccaro (Chris). Cherished sister of Douglas (Ausra) and the late Donna L. Kibik. Adored aunt of Linda Arsenicos, Bill Haass and Angela Wachtel. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Visitation on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Prayer service Friday evening. Closing prayer Saturday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at St. John of God Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2019
