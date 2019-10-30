|
REICHLEN - Patricia D. on October 28, 2019 of Mount Sinai, LI. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Carol Vaccaro (Chris). Cherished sister of Douglas (Ausra) and the late Donna L. Kibik. Adored aunt of Linda Arsenicos, Bill Haass and Angela Wachtel. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Visitation on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Prayer service Friday evening. Closing prayer Saturday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at St. John of God Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2019