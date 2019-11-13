|
REILLY- Patricia Q., 63, on November 10, 2019. Beloved partner of Stephen Mayer. Loving mother of Moira Reilly (Kate) and Katherine D'Alto (Michael). Devoted nana of Melanie D'Alto. Also survived by Bryan Mayer (Heather), Timothy Mayer, Douglas Mayer (Carly) and brother James Quigley. Reposing Towers Funeral Home Inc. 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Thursday 7-9PM and Friday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Cure of Ars RC Church, Merrick, Saturday 10:30AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to Interfaith Nutrition Network, Hempstead and-or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019