Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home
2681 Long Beach Rd.
Oceanside, NY
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home
2681 Long Beach Rd.
Oceanside, NY
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home
2681 Long Beach Rd.
Oceanside, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Cure of Ars RC Church
Merrick, NY
Patricia Reilly Notice
REILLY- Patricia Q., 63, on November 10, 2019. Beloved partner of Stephen Mayer. Loving mother of Moira Reilly (Kate) and Katherine D'Alto (Michael). Devoted nana of Melanie D'Alto. Also survived by Bryan Mayer (Heather), Timothy Mayer, Douglas Mayer (Carly) and brother James Quigley. Reposing Towers Funeral Home Inc. 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Thursday 7-9PM and Friday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Cure of Ars RC Church, Merrick, Saturday 10:30AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to Interfaith Nutrition Network, Hempstead and-or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019
