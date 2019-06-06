SAKONA - Patricia, age 87, of Shoreham, New York passed away on May 29, 2019. Patricia was born in Manhattan on March 9, 1932 to Nicholas and Pauline Paraskevoupoulos. At twelve years old, she gave her first concert at Carnegie Hall. Patricia went to Queens College and received her Masters from Columbia University. She was an expert pianist who was skilled with many other instruments. She loved and taught music. Patricia was very involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews as well as always being active in her church and community. She was a loving wife to John D. Sakona Esq. (deceased), the beloved mother of Stacey Shelley and Linda Celentano, the beloved sister of Arthur Paras, and beloved Yia Yia of Adam, Christina, Jason, Christopher, and Michael (deceased). A funeral will be held at the Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Rd., Port Jefferson, NY at 12 Noon on Friday, June 7, 2019. Donations in memory of Patricia Sakona may be made to the 3rd Street Music School at 235 E. 11th Street, New York, NY 10003. Arrangements entrusted to O.B. Davis Funeral Homes. Published in Newsday on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary