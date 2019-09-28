Home

Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
Carle Place
Patricia Sellitto


1927 - 2019
Patricia Sellitto Notice
SELITTO - Patricia M. formerly of Carle Place, on September 26th, 2019. Loving wife of the late Patrick. Beloved mother of the late Patrick Jr. (Tie) and of Peter, (Debbie), and William. Dear grandmother to Clara, Peter, Nicholas, Isabelle,Michael and Brian. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visiting Sunday 2-5 & 7-9pm, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am Our Lady of Hope Church, Carle Place. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials to , appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019
