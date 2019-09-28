|
|
SELITTO - Patricia M. formerly of Carle Place, on September 26th, 2019. Loving wife of the late Patrick. Beloved mother of the late Patrick Jr. (Tie) and of Peter, (Debbie), and William. Dear grandmother to Clara, Peter, Nicholas, Isabelle,Michael and Brian. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visiting Sunday 2-5 & 7-9pm, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am Our Lady of Hope Church, Carle Place. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials to , appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019