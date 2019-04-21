Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Lawrence R.C. Church
Sayville, NY
View Map
SIMMONS - Patricia M., of Sayville, on April 18, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Richard. Beloved mother of Barbara Walter (Richard), Richard (Denise), John (Winnie), and Jane Simmons. Devoted grandmother of Steven, Stephanie, Nicole, Johnny, Shannon, William, and Thomas. Caring sister of William Ticho (Nancy) and Grace Maurer (Alan). Aunt to her cherished nieces and nephews. Reposing Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy., Bayport. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:15 a.m. at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. As Patricia was a cancer surviver, donations to , 75 Davids Dr., Hauppaugue, NY 11788 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019
