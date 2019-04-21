|
SIMMONS - Patricia M., of Sayville, on April 18, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Richard. Beloved mother of Barbara Walter (Richard), Richard (Denise), John (Winnie), and Jane Simmons. Devoted grandmother of Steven, Stephanie, Nicole, Johnny, Shannon, William, and Thomas. Caring sister of William Ticho (Nancy) and Grace Maurer (Alan). Aunt to her cherished nieces and nephews. Reposing Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy., Bayport. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:15 a.m. at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. As Patricia was a cancer surviver, donations to , 75 Davids Dr., Hauppaugue, NY 11788 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019