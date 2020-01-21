|
|
TAYLOR - Sister Patricia, C.S.J of Maria Regina Residence on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2p.m. - 4:30p.m., Wake service at 3p.m. Funeral Rites followed by Mass on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11a.m. at Maria Regina Chapel. Sister Pat is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road NY. Services entrusted to Michael J. Grant Funeral Home Inc. Brentwood N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020