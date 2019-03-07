TIPPEN - Sister Patricia, IHM, (formerly known as Sister M. Dolorita) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, PA. She was born on November 27, 1941, in Masontown, PA, daughter of the late Edward and Winona Gray Tippen. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1959 and made perpetual profession of vows on June 27, 1967. Sister Patricia taught science in six high schools staffed by IHM Sisters. She also served as dean of students at Marywood College in Scranton, PA, and as a hospital chaplain, a core group member of the Spiritual Renewal Centers in Verona, NJ, and in Cresco, PA. She was elected to the leadership team of the IHM Sisters ministering for two terms as the director of spiritual renewal. Since 2000 Sister Patricia has served as pastoral associate at St. Mary Parish in East Islip, NY.She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in science/mathematics from Marywood College, a Master of Science degree in science from Syracuse University, and a Master of Science degree in spirituality/spiritual direction from Fordham University. She is preceded in death by a sister, Sister Cecilia Marie Tippen, IHM. She is survived by a brother, Edward, of Ma-sontown, PA; her dear friend, Sister Ann Marie Pierce, IHM; and by the members of the IHM Congregation. The funeral will be Friday, March 8, at 11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA. Friends may call at the IHM Center on Thursday, March 7, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the IHM Center. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509. Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary