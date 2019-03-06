|
|
TROSO - Patricia (nee: McElveney) of Rockville Centre, NY on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Alexander. Loving and devoted mother of Tiffany (Stuardo) Troso-Sandoval, MD, and Adam (Jill) Troso. Adored grandmother of Luke, Tyler, Gabriella, Ava and Thomas. Dear sister-in-law of John (Grace) Troso. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Saturday 9:30 am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation, in her name would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019