Patricia Tully
TULLY- Patricia, 64, of Huntington Station, passed away on October 18, 2020. Beloved mother of Philip (Annie Varnum) and Grace (Justin Sienkwicz). Loving grandmother of Leon. Cherished sister of Jody Kantianis and Christine Mayo, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Treasured friend to many, and longtime chef at Cold Spring Plaza Delicatessen. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday from 11-2 at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Patricia's name be made to: Huntington-Oyster Bay Audubon Society or North Shore Animal League. maconnellfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
