|
|
TURLEY- Patricia Ann, was born May 1, 1932 in Long Beach, New York to William and Ann Gilligan and died April 7, 2020 after a long life devoted to her family and friends. Her parents and brother William preceded her in death. Patricia is survived by her brother Tommy Gilligan (Dianne) and her five children: Sarsfield Turley (Pat), Kathy Martin (Dave), Steven Turley (Kathy), Susan Deloney (Rob), Keith Turley (Donna), eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren who all will greatly miss her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her loving memory can be made to Maria Regina Residence (mariareginaresidence.org) in Brentwood New York. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020