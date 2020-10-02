STETTNER - Patricia W. of Oakdale, on August 3, 2020. Long time parishioner and dedicated volunteer at St. John Nepomucene Parish Outreach. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Janine (Brian) Tatzel and Rick (Kris). Adored grandmother of R.J., Ryan, Erik, Danielle, Katie, Eric Charles, Lauren and great-grandmother of Liam Charles. Fond sister of Walter Deegan and Cathy Benoit. Funeral Mass 10:00 am, Saturday, October 3rd at St. John Nepomucene RC Church. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2020.